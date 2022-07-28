Poutine Truck celebrates grand opening locally

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new food truck in Shelburne is offering residents the perfect reason to make today a cheat day.

Get Stuffed Poutinerie welcomed customers for the first time as they celebrated their grand opening on July 16.

“We’re finally open and ready to go. It’s been crazy, but it’s been really good,” said Kim Walsh, owner of Get Stuffed Poutinerie. “The response from the community has been absolutely incredible; they’ve been really welcoming.”

Get Stuffed Poutinerie’s menu features a number of cheat day and comfort food classics from burgers, hotdogs and corndogs to deep fried pickles and cheese curds.

The food truck gets its namesake from it’s six different types of poutines including classic, pulled pork, crispy chicken, loaded potato, deep friend pickle, and OMG.

Speaking with the Free Press, Walsh said that their most popular sellers among customers are the pulled pork poutine and the crispy chicken poutine.

While Get Stuffed Poutinerie celebrated the official opening of the food truck, getting to the opening day was a long process that saw various set backs including construction delays and finding a place to park.

“Our hope was to get it started up early around April but there was one delay, after another, after another,” said Walsh.

Get Stuffed Poutinerie will be at three upcoming events – Autofest Orangeville on July 30, Bolton Midnight Madness on Aug. 12 and the Shelburne Fall Fair on Sept. 17.

Get Stuffed Poutinerie is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The food truck can be found parked at the Service Ontario, located on County Rd. 11.

“I want people to be happy when they come here, I want them to be happy with what they’re getting and, obviously, I want the to be happy enough that they’re going to want to come back anytime,” said Walsh.

