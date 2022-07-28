Current & Past Articles » Letters

Crickets from government

July 28, 2022   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I am writing to express my concern and anger over the current health care crisis in Ontario. I wonder, how many days, weeks or months must go by before the person appointed to ensure that all Ontarians stay healthy and safe, addresses the crisis and appears in public with a robust plan to do so? 

Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s current Deputy Premier of Ontario, Ontario’s Minister for Health and member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Dufferin—Caledon is this person. Sylvia was re-elected on June 2nd, 2022, and has yet to address or even acknowledge the current Ontario health crisis.

Ontarians cannot be kept in the dark when emergency medicine in Ontario is unravelling. 

Almost two months have gone by and we get: 

Crickets. 

Nothing. Yes, there have been tweets on social media regarding celebrating multiculturalism and the joys of Ontario strawberries. And Sylvia did choose to participate in a $1,000-a-plate fundraising event in Orangeville for the Ontario PC Party on July 20th, 2022, but in terms of addressing the ongoing closure of multiple emergency rooms across the province. We get:

Crickets.

Sylvia Jones’s portfolio is in CRISIS. Is this how the Minister of Health deems her time and energy best spent representing Ontarians during an unprecedented health emergency? It is well beyond time for Sylvia Jones to get to work in fixing the broken health care system in Ontario. This is a life and death situation and Ontario demands a health minister willing to step up to the job or step aside and allow someone else to do so.

Mr. James McIntyre

Shelburne, Ontario



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Poutine Truck celebrates grand opening locally

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new food truck in Shelburne is offering residents the perfect reason to make today a cheat ...

Road 2 Recovery initiative makes stop at local Legion

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion was a pitstop for a group of hikers this past weekend, who are making ...

Mulmur councillor seeking deputy mayor position

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mulmur councillor Shirley Boxom has entered her name into the race for deputy mayor in the upcoming ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support