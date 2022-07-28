Crickets from government

I am writing to express my concern and anger over the current health care crisis in Ontario. I wonder, how many days, weeks or months must go by before the person appointed to ensure that all Ontarians stay healthy and safe, addresses the crisis and appears in public with a robust plan to do so?

Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s current Deputy Premier of Ontario, Ontario’s Minister for Health and member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Dufferin—Caledon is this person. Sylvia was re-elected on June 2nd, 2022, and has yet to address or even acknowledge the current Ontario health crisis.

Ontarians cannot be kept in the dark when emergency medicine in Ontario is unravelling.

Almost two months have gone by and we get:

Crickets.

Nothing. Yes, there have been tweets on social media regarding celebrating multiculturalism and the joys of Ontario strawberries. And Sylvia did choose to participate in a $1,000-a-plate fundraising event in Orangeville for the Ontario PC Party on July 20th, 2022, but in terms of addressing the ongoing closure of multiple emergency rooms across the province. We get:

Crickets.

Sylvia Jones’s portfolio is in CRISIS. Is this how the Minister of Health deems her time and energy best spent representing Ontarians during an unprecedented health emergency? It is well beyond time for Sylvia Jones to get to work in fixing the broken health care system in Ontario. This is a life and death situation and Ontario demands a health minister willing to step up to the job or step aside and allow someone else to do so.

Mr. James McIntyre

Shelburne, Ontario

