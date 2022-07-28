Domino’s Pizza recognized for contribution to minor hockey

Written By Brian Lockhart

Hockey may be the ultimate Canadian sport, but it’s also the most expensive sport to play.

After an initial layout for equipment, you have to pay for league fees, ice time, refs, and travel expenses when travelling

to tournaments.

Minor hockey does its best to fundraise to help pay for costs and help from community members goes a long way in supporting local teams.

Domino’s Pizza in Shelburne has been very supportive of Shelburne Minor Hockey and the Club presented owner, Shubham Sharma, with a plaque of recognition as well as a framed Shelburne Wolves hockey jersey with the name Dominos on the back, to thank him for his support.

During this last season, Domino’s allowed the Club to do a fundraiser at the local establishment every other Monday and sold pizzas for $10.00 with the proceeds going to Shelburne Minor Hockey.

Each fundraiser raised over $1,000 which was given to a different team each week. Seven teams received funds.

“Over the course of the season, these events have raised over $9,000,” explained Kelly Gee, Shelburne Minor hockey sponsorship director. “Domino’s has been amazing for minor hockey as well as the community. “Our numbers have been going down, especially with COVID, so one of the struggles the organization has is to keep the costs down. It is community organizations like this that keep the sport alive. We use the funds for tournament costs, extra skates on the ice, and sometimes just for the sweaters and hats to make them more of a team.”

The funds help with costs like tournament expenses.

“With the rising cost of everything, the fundraisers help to keep the additional costs down,” said Amy Beatty, Shelburne Minor Hockey fundraising director. “Going to tournaments is so much fun for the kids, but then we ask the parents for more money. These [Domino’s] are the people helping people keep the costs down. He [Shubham] has done a lot for Shelburne Minor Hockey.”

