Motorcycle collides with farm wagon in East Garafraxa

August 4, 2022 · 0 Comments

Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in East Garafraxa Township.

On July 31 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP along with Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Grand Valley Fire Department responded to a serious collision between a farm wagon and a motorcycle at the intersection of the Eleventh Line and 20 Sideroad in East Garafraxa Township.

As a result of the collision, the male driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to a trauma centre.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)