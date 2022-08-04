Pick-up trucks collide in Mono

August 4, 2022 · 0 Comments

Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in the Mono.

On August 2, 2022, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Dufferin OPP along with Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Peel Regional EMS and the Caledon Fire Department responded to a serious collision between two pick-up trucks and a compact car on Airport Road, north of Highway 9.

As a result of the collision, the female driver of the compact car was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to a trauma centre.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)