Senior Mansfield Cubs end the season with a win against Clarksburg

August 4, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs ended the season on a high note winning their final four games of the year.

Mansfield had a slow start this season but started picking up traction in the mid-season.

They came out on top in the final games but it was too late to make up the points to get a playoff berth.

Their final game took place on the diamond in Lisle against the Clarksburg Blues.

Jeff Christman started on the mound for the Cubs.

The Cubs go the bats moving in first inning starting with a hit from Devon Caldwell to the left field fence for a double.

Jordan Metz followed up with a deep hit to bat in the first run of the game.

Jake Armstrong hit a single, the stole second base to allow a run to come in when the Blues made the throw to second.

The Cubs were leading by three when Tyler Greer singled and brought in a run.

Neither teams could do anything in the second inning.

It was the third inning that really gave the Cubs a big lead.

Two runs were batted in for a 4-1 Mansfield lead.

They went ahead 8-1 when Jeff Christman hit big to centre field and brought in two runs.

Luke Dunmore hit to bring in run number nine for the Cubs.

The Cubs managed two more runs in the fourth inning.

The game ended with an 11-1 Mansfield win.

“We had a few wins in a row and the guys were hitting well, and our arms are getting strong, and the pitching was there that we didn’t have earlier in the year,” summed up Cubs coach Emerson Pendleton. “We were cold at the start of the year. It was a tough season, the teams were all pretty tight at the top. I think that considering it was our first full season in a couple of years, it was a great season. We knew that the first half of the year we had to treat it as a kind of training camp. We did that, and we got hot in the last half. We came up short for the playoffs but we played good ball and made a lot less errors in the last half of

the season.”

The Senior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League (NDBL) will now head into the playoffs with the top eight teams battling it out for the Strother Cup.

Teams entering the first round, in seed order, include the New Lowell Knights, Bolton Brewers, Ivy Rangers, Clearview Orioles, Midland Mariners, Lisle Astros, Barrie Angels, and the Creemore Padres.

