Shelburne Cricket Club hosts afternoon tea fundraiser

August 4, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

Cricket and tea has been a tradition since the start of the game’s history.

To bring the true spirit of the game to the local pitch, the Shelburne Cricket Club hosted its first ever Afternoon Tea Fundraisier on July 31.

Club members were joined by local dignitaries including Shelburne mayor, Wade Mills, deputy mayor, Steve Anderson, DCCBA founder and president Alethia Stephenson O’Hara, and director, Stella Cruz.

The event was attended by many community members, family, and friends of the club.

There was a dress code in effect giving the event an air of formality and dignity.

It was a beautiful afternoon for cricket and people enjoyed an entertaining match between the Shelburne Knights and Shelburne Warriors, while socializing, having tea, drinks and sandwiches.

This week was the double header for the Shelburne Warriors.

The were up against the Shelburne Gladiators on Saturday. The Warriors won the toss and elected to bat. They put a good score of 157.

Warriors Captain Samir Patel made the fastest half century in the club so far making 50 runs in 29 balls and led the team to a good start.

When the Gladiators came to bat, their opening batsman, a youth, Mohammad Raza played remarkable cricket and scored 37 runs, highest by any youth so far but his team collapsed in the batting and were all out in 95 runs, giving the victory to the Warriors.

The following day the Warriors faced the Shelburne Knights.

They made a total of 95 runs on the board. It was a difficult score to defend, but Warriors played well.

The Knights secured their win in the final over and won by 3 wickets.

Samir Patel was the man of the match in both games.

