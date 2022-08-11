Not done yet: Mulmur mayor seeks another term

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner said she has been part of excellent councils in the past, and would like to keep the trend going.

Horner hopes to return to the township’s top council position in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

“I have enjoyed my time on council both as a councillor and mayor,” she said. “I have been fortunate to be part of excellent councils – a good mix of people who were determined to work together to improve things in Mulmur for the residents.”

There’s a housing crisis on-going throughout much of Ontario. And Mulmur has its share of the problem. The crowd at Queen’s Park encourages municipalities to encourage housing construction, she said. But that’s only part of the solution.

“Any development that comes to Mulmur must be carefully planned so that it does not make a wholesale change to the community that currently exists,” she said. “Change is inevitable but council should help ensure that any change aligns with the values of the community and the common good at the same time.”

Pandemic-born inflation spurred by worldwide supply issues and record money printing is a thorn in the side of residents Ontario-wide. Money is at the root of major issues facing Mulmur taxpayers as well. And Horner said council has to continue to carefully plan service delivery without a drastic rate increase.

That can be accomplished with a continued “can-do” attitude among councillors and township staff, she said.

She counts environmental protection and enhancement as a plank in her re-election platform. As a partner in a farming operation, she said she understands the day-to-day struggles with weather and as part many agricultural organizations.

“I also understand the larger global picture that affects the activities of our farm,” she said. “Whenever possible, I will encourage the protection of agricultural lands (while) understanding that some of the slopes and sands of Mulmur are not good candidates for growing crops.”

Horner’s more than 40 years in agriculture has proven beneficial to her as a commissioner on the Niagara Escarpment Commission.

In addition to protecting the landform, the Niagara Escarpment is a living landscape and she said farmers and small businesses need to able to make a living on the escarpment.

“I believe that I still have leadership and vision to offer to my community and would like to be part of that for the next term,” said Horner. “We also have a very strong staff team in the Mulmur office who listen to council, advise us appropriately, and make the job of mayor an exciting challenge.”

Candidates for council, mayor, and deputy mayor have until Aug. 19 to submit nomination paperwork.

