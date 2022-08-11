Dufferin man faces assault and meth possesion

Police have charged a person with drug possession and assault, following two incidents at a local business.

Dufferin OPP responded to a call for service at a business near Broadway and Sherbourne Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 7).

The suspect was attempting to gain access to an area of the store that is only accessible to employees and fled the store when confronted, according to police.

A short time later he was located by Dufferin OPP officers, who commenced an investigation, and determined the suspect was in possession of methamphetamine.

The suspect was charged and released from the scene by officers.

But later that day, just one and a half hours later, Dufferin OPP responded to a second call for service at the

same business.

The same suspect had returned to the store and started to argue with a cashier. The suspect then assaulted the cashier and fled the scene but was quickly located by Dufferin OPP officers.

As a result of both investigations, Justin SINCLAIR, 35-year-old, from Orangeville was charged with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule 1 substance (Methamphetamine)

• Assault with a weapon

The accused is currently in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing. These charges have not been proven

in court.

