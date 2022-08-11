Impaired operation charges laid earlier in week

Local police charged a driver with impaired operation during the early hours of Monday (Aug. 8) morning.

Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 9 in Caledon, and a keen-eyed Dufferin OPP officer located the vehicle and driver on Montgomery Boulevard in Orangeville at 2:15 a.m.

The officer investigated the traffic complaint and was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Karsyn FINK, 22-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in October of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for seven days. These charges have not been proven in court.

