Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired operation charges laid earlier in week

August 11, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Local police charged a driver with impaired operation during the early hours of Monday (Aug. 8) morning.

Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 9 in Caledon, and a keen-eyed Dufferin OPP officer located the vehicle and driver on Montgomery Boulevard in Orangeville at 2:15 a.m. 

The officer investigated the traffic complaint and was led into an impaired operation investigation.  

As a result of the investigation, Karsyn FINK, 22-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in October of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for seven days. These charges have not been proven in court.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur making return

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After a two-year hiatus local literary event Authors in the Hills of Mulmur is making a return, ...

DeMarco’s Caffe opens in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For 14 years Rose De Marco has had the vision of opening her own café, and now ...

Annual Backpack Project raising donations to help kids

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER While the summer is yet to be over the start of a new school year is not ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support