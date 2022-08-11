Gladiators qualify for Shelburne Cricket Club final in September

Week ten of the Shelburne Cricket Club’s house league was a double header for the Shelburne Gladiators.

The Gladiators were up against the Shelburne Knights on August 6, on the pitch at KTH Park.

The Knights won the toss and decided

to field.

Starting out strong, with Hassan Adil scoring his second century and held on past 114 runs – yet another record by the Gladiators.

Supported by the rest of the team, they made a total of 176 runs.

The Knights tried to chase the score but their opening batsman came up short and gave four wickets in the first three overs. The middle order tried to take control of the situation with Suresh Sudhakaran scoring 54 runs.

The Knights made only 143 runs in 20 overs, giving the win to the Gladiators.

Hassan Adil was the man of the match.

The Gladiators returned the pitch the following day to play against the Shelburne Warriors.

The Warriors won the toss and decided to bat.

Their opening collapsed as the Warriors were 25 for three batsmen down on the board. The middle overs were controlled by Jajbir Sran and Lenroy Whorms by making a partnership of 101 runs, with 42 and 43 respectively.

The Warriors put a total of 149 runs on the board.

When the Gladiators came up to bat, the they were confident with captain Sujay Sunny making 49 runs and Deepak Bhamra making 32.

The match was a nail biter with both teams in contention for the win.

The Warriors came out on top by 15 runs.

Sujay Sunny was the man of the match.

With the win, the Warriors have secured their spot in the final which is scheduled to take place on September 3, weather permitting.

