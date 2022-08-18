Earl Hawkins seeking re-election to Mulmur council in fall election

August 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Long-standing councillor and incumbent deputy mayor, Earl Hawkins is seeking to hold his position on Mulmur council as he runs for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

Hawkin’s filed his candidacy papers for the municipal election on May 3, just one day after the period for nominations officially opened.

Speaking with the Free Press, Hawkins said his desire to run for another term of council came from wanting to see the start and completion of a number of significant projects.

“There’s two or three things that I would like to get finished in this coming term,” said Hawkins.

Some of the projects he pointed to include upgrades to the existing arena, a community centre in Mansfield, and the new subdivision consisting of 67 units.

A lifetime resident of Mulmur, Hawkins operates a beef farm west of Mansfield and has served on council for the last 25 years. He was initially appointed to deputy mayor in 2016 following the resignation of then deputy mayor Heather Hayes and subsequently elected to the position in 2018.

Over the years he’s been a part of a number of boards and committees including six years on the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority; 13 years on Mansfield Recreation Committee; 10 years on the Shelburne Fire Board and Rosemont Fire Board; 12 years on Mulmur-Melanchthon Fire Board; 28 years on the Committee of Adjustment; 2 years on Planning Advisory Committee; and 2 years on Honeywood Arena Board.

“Experience is very important; you can’t beat it with all the education in the world. Living in Mulmur Township all my life, I know the roads, I know the people and if I don’t who does,” said Hawkins. “That’s invaluable. If you don’t know the people, how can you govern and say what they want.”

Hawkins shared some of the priorities and issues he will focusing on in his campaign for deputy mayor including climate change, preservation of water and environment resources, preserving agricultural land, avoiding tax increases, resident input and a fair and open government.

“I feel that council’s first priority should always be to protect and safeguard the rights and freedoms of Mulmur residents, and I will continue to strive toward that goal,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins will be running against current Mulmur councillor Shirley Boxem for the deputy mayor position.

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 24

Readers Comments (0)