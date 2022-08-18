Walter Benotto seeking re-election to Shelburne council

August 18, 2022

By Paula Brown

Long-standing Shelburne councillor, Walter Benotto is seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal election as he tosses his name into the growing list of candidates.

“I felt that we didn’t accomplish everything we wanted to this last term do in great deal to COVID, and there’s a lot more that I still want to accomplish,” said Benotto in an interview with the Free Press. “I felt that with running another term hopefully I can get everything I want accomplished before I decide at some point to bow out.

Benotto has served on Shelburne Town Council for the past 23 years, running in every election since 1996. During his time with council, he has served on practically every committee and boards including the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC), Heritage, Economic Development, and the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority to name a few.

In the most recent terms, he has served on the Shelburne and District Fire Department Board and the Accessibility Advisory Committee.

Speaking with the Free Press, Benotto shared some of the issues he is looking to address during his election campaign such as the Dufferin County growth plan and increasing industrial space in the town to help bring more employment locally.

He is also looking to dive deeper into projects relating the Parks and Recreation including a covered swimming pool and a indoor running track.

Two specific projects he specifically he notes high on importance is bring the YMCA to the community for youth, adult and senior programming, and the contact the MTO on building a bypass to decongest the traffic in the downtown core.

“My goal is to get more things done for the residents of the town. I work for the town residents, there’s nothing for me in running again, and I feel they deserve to have more done for them,” said Benotto. “I will be able to things done. I’m not a person that’s shy to speak up and if I think something is right or wrong, I will voice concerns that citizens bring up to me.”

Benotto said he will begin a door-to-door campaign in the upcoming weeks to hear the wants, needs, concerns, and issues on Shelburne voters minds.

“I’ll be going a door-to-door as I’ve done in all my elections, and I will try to get to as many doors as I can,” said Benotto. “I want tot hear from people. When I reach their doors, I want them to tell mw what they like and what they don’t like – I’m willing to hear it all.”

The Shelburne municipal election will be held on October 24.

