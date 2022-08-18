Three more Shelburne residents running in municipal election

August 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Three more candidates have joined the running for the upcoming municipal election as the Friday nomination deadline approaches.

Kyle Fegan, Shane Hall, and Randy Narine gathered at Shelburne Town Hall on Tuesday (Aug. 17) morning to submit their nomination papers, officially announcing their candidacy for the next term of council.

A current member of Shelburne Council, Fegan submitted nomination papers re-running for the spot-on council he has held for the last term.

“For the last four years this current council has had a lot of initiatives that we’ve put into place and it’s nice to see a lot of the fruits of our labour come to fruition. But, there’s still a lot of work yet to be done. I’m liking being part of that action and looking forward to contributing again,” said Fegan.

Randy Narine, a newcomer in the municipal election race, also submitted papers running for a councillor position.

“For the last nine years I’ve lived in Shelburne, I’ve been very involved in the community as a firefighter, but more importantly, as a volunteer with a lot of events, and working with homeless youth and homeless men. I’ve seen a lot of great things happening in Shelburne, but we’re at a cusp where things are propelling forward and it’s either we’re going to grow or stay stagnant,” said Narine. “There’s a lot of things that I’d like to see happening in this town, and instead of sitting on the sidelines I’d like to get involved. I want to get in to council, start doing some work and see the town improve for the better.”

Shelburne incumbent Shane Hall filed his nomination for Deputy Mayor.

Hall will be vying for the council position against Shelburne’s current Deputy Mayor, Steve Anderson, who is running for re-election.

“We’ve had a lot of accomplishments in the last four years, specifically trying to catch up on some of the recreation that was gapped from previous terms. However, my decision was more based on what the future brings. This next term, so the next four years, we’re going to see the largest investment requirement for infrastructure that Shelburne has ever seen and that is in the form of the water sewage treatment plant,” said Hall. “My feeling is the current incumbent is more of a free spending spirit versus my fiscally conservative methods. So based on that, I feel now it’s a time that we can’t afford that free spending style. We need to rein things in and move forward with a solid future.”

The deadline to register for the upcoming municipal election is Friday (Aug. 19)

The municipal election, which will determine the councillors seated on Shelburne Town Council for the next four years (2022-2026), will be held on Oct. 24.

Readers Comments (0)