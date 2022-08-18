Shelburne Fall Fair returns Sept. 17

By Paula Brown

With the end of summer quickly approaching, the Shelburne Fall Fair is set to make a return next month after a two-year hiatus.

On Monday (Aug. 15), the Shelburne District Agricultural Society released the schedule of events for the upcoming fall fair, which will be held on Sept. 17.

“It definitely feels wonderful to have something return for the community even though it’s a one-day event. It’s hopeful and promising for next year to go back to our three-day event,” said Sue Peterson, secretary for the Shelburne Fall Fair.

The local fair will kick off on the Saturday (Sept. 17) at 9:45 a.m., and will run throughout the day with a number of classic fair events including various livestock shows, a pie eating contest, a baby show and a dog show.

The evening will close out with highly anticipated demolition derby.

The Shelburne Fall Fair Ambassador Competition will be held on the Friday evening.

“What we’re looking forward to is a packed fairground. The fairground has been isolated and empty for the last couple of years so it will be great for the community and it’ll be great for the fair board to see friends and families out on the fairgrounds enjoying everything that we’ve put together for them,” said Peterson.

The Shelburne Fall Fair has been a long-standing annual event in the community for over a century and a half. The fair was put on hiatus for both 2020 and 2021 due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Shelburne District Agricultural Society that last time the fair was cancelled was in 1917 during the First World War.

Typically, the Shelburne Fall Fair runs over three days, but the fair’s board of directors announced back in April that it would be returning this year as a one-day event.

“The thought process behind it was that it had been a couple of years and sponsorship is a huge part of us being able to put on the fair for the community. With the last couple of years and what the local businesses have been through, we weren’t a hundred per cent sure on what sort of sponsorship we’d be ablet to get for three days,” explained Peterson. “We decided we’d start with one day and try to get the sponsorship we can and then we’ll regroup after the fair and what we can do for next year.”

This year, admission into the Shelburne Fall Fair is free with donations both monetary and non-perishables being accepted.

The Shelburne Fall Fair will take place on Sept. 17 at the Fairgrounds.

