Shelburne Knights play two weekend games

August 18, 2022

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Knights played two games over the weekend as the regular cricket season starts to wind down.

The Shelburne Cricket Club has finished week 11 of their house league schedule meaning each team in the league has played at least 15 games.

The Knights were on the cricket pitch at KTH Park on Saturday, August 13, to take on the Shelburne Warriors.

Winning the toss, the Warriors decided to bat. They made a total of 150 runs on the board with the loss of four wickets.

Lenroy Whorms scored the most runs with 47 for his total.

The Knights played a good game and tried to close the scoring gap but lost their wickets early on. They were able to make only 50 runs.

Samir Patel was the man of the match.

The Knights were back at it the following day when they hosted the Shelburne Gladiators.

The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bat.

They put up 91 runs on the board.

Up to bat, the Knights tried to secure a win. The game changed when Ahsen Siddiqui, took four wickets in four balls – another record for the Gladiators.

The match went the whole distance with a lot of good play on both sides.

In the end, the Gladiators took the win with one run.

Man of the match was Rajmohan Palithodi.

Both the Gladiators and the Knights are fighting for a spot in the final.

The Gladiators have three games remaining while the Knights have two left to go.

