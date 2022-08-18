Hockey night raises $86K for Headwaters hospital

August 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

By James Matthews

Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon added a fair chunk of change to the coffers at the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

A group of National Hockey League (NHL) and local players laced skates for a charity game Aug. 10 at the Teen Ranch rink. The effort raised $86,000 for the hospital’s fundraising arm.

Players who locked horns on the ice included former NHL stars Brett Ritchie, Nick Ritchie, Taylor Raddysh, Darren Raddysh, and Andrew Mangiapane, as well as other local elite players.

Team Dufferin won the action-packed game 8-4, led by celebrity coaches Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills, who is also mayor of Shelburne, and Orangeville Councillor Joe Andrews.

Team Caledon was led by bench bosses Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson and Jennifer Innis, regional councillor of Wards 3 and 4.

“I’m thrilled with the success of the inaugural year of Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon and how our community came together to raise $86,000 for our local hospital,” said Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, the event’s organizer.

He said it was a collective effort that made for an exciting night.

“The outpouring of support for this sold-out event was incredible,” Seeback said. “Everyone who bought game and prize tickets; the local NHL and elite players who wowed the spectators; the sponsors; and the volunteers all contributed to the tremendous success of the evening.”

The family-friendly evening also delivered fun activities and outstanding prizes for everyone in attendance, which included “Chuck a Puck” with Joel Osmond taking home a signed Mitch Marner Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.

Three lucky winners won raffle prizes ranging from an Air Canada round trip for two, Twenty-One Pilots concert tickets, and four tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game.

“After more than two years of the pandemic, it was wonderful for our community to be enjoying a fun, exciting evening together celebrating Canada’s favourite pastime, while supporting a fantastic cause,” said Seeback.

“I’m already looking forward to Hockey Night 2023.”

