Mansfield Junior Cubs going to North Dufferin Baseball League championship

August 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs will be going to the North Dufferin Baseball League (NDBL) Junior championship after knocking out the Georgina Bulldogs in the second round of playoffs.

The best-of-three series was well played by both teams.

In the first game, the Cubs won with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The second game got underway in Mansfield on Thursday, August 11. Luke Dunmore started on the mound for the Cubs.

The Bulldogs took an early lead in the first inning with a line drive past second base that brought in two runs.

Georgina was ahead 3-0 in the second after scoring when a long hit to the left field fence bought enough time for a player to score.

Mansfield was on the scoreboard in the third inning when Aidan Pain hit a two-run home run.

In the fourth inning the Bulldogs took a two-run lead after getting men on second and third and batting in a run on a single.

The score got closer in the fifth inning after Mansfield loaded the bases and the Georgina pitcher was called on a balk which resulted in players advancing for one base and the Cubs walked across the plate for a run.

The game was tied 4-4 after Dylan Brown batted in a run to end the inning.

The Bulldogs were again ahead after a Cubs error at third base allowed a Georgina run, followed by a line drive that allowed another runner to cross the plate.

It all came down to the bottom of the seventh with the Cubs trailing by two runs and their final chance to turn the game around.

The Cubs had three men on base when a batter walked to bring another run in and make it a 6-6 game.

Mansfield, won the game when an error allowed Brodie Hunter to steal home plate for the 7-6 win and give the Cubs the right to advance to the final.

“There’s hardly ever a stolen home plate at Mansfield because the backstop is so close, but the ball rocketed off a post,” said Cubs coach Lance Byran after the game. “I give these guys full credit because they never give up and they’re very patient. At the plate, they’re willing to take a walk and willing to wait for their pitch. I think their biggest strength is plate discipline.”

The Cubs will now be up against the Creemore Padres for the championship.

The Padres finished in last place in the league in the regular season but pulled out all the stops in the playoffs, knocking out the Caledon Nationals in the first round and dispatching the Orillia Royals in the second round of competition.

