Shelburne Minor Hockey hosting equipment swap meet and sale

August 25, 2022

By Brian Lockhart

Hockey is the great Canadian game, but it’s also an expensive sport to play.

By the time you are fully suited up, pay your club registration fees and factor in travel expenses for a rep team, a family can spend a lot of money to keep their child in the game.

Shelburne Minor Hockey is hosting a hockey equipment sale and swap to help suit up players for this coming season and help alleviate the cost of buying all the equipment needed to get on the ice.

The idea is to help parents, along with the help of their older kids, friends, and parents of teammates, sell and swap equipment that no longer fits their young hockey players. This is an opportunity to find used, but still good quality and in good condition, equipment to outfit a hockey player for the new season.

If you would like to be a part of the swap, collect the equipment you want to get rid of and bring it out. Please make sure it is in good and usable condition and has been cleaned.

You can register for the swap by visiting the Hockey Association social media on Instagram at Shelburne.wolves, on Facebook at SMHA Wolves Hockey, or by e-mail at kevinhillsmha@outlook.com.

You can bring your equipment to the arena the day of the event. If you can’t make it the day of the swap, you can drop off equipment at the arena on Monday, August 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or Monday, August 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tags will be provided on the day of the event so you can fill out the size and desired cost, if any.

The event will take place at the Shelburne arena – Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, on Saturday, September 10.

The sale and swap will start at 9:00 a.m. and go until noon.

Main Street Family Dental will be on site at the arena on the day of the swap hosting a custom mouthguard clinic. The cost is $10, with all proceeds being donated back to Shelburne Minor Hockey Association.

This is a great opportunity to save some money for the upcoming season as well as to get rid of the old equipment your child has out-grown.

