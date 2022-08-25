Sports

Shelburne Minor Hockey hosting equipment swap meet and sale

August 25, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Hockey is the great Canadian game, but it’s also an expensive sport to play.

By the time you are fully suited up, pay your club registration fees and factor in travel expenses for a rep team, a family can spend a lot of money to keep their child in the game.

Shelburne Minor Hockey is hosting a hockey equipment sale and swap to help suit up players for this coming season and help alleviate the cost of buying all the equipment needed to get on the ice.

The idea is to help parents, along with the help of their older kids, friends, and parents of teammates, sell and swap equipment that no longer fits their young hockey players. This is an opportunity to find used, but still good quality and in good condition, equipment to outfit a hockey player for the new season.

If you would like to be a part of the swap, collect the equipment you want to get rid of and bring it out. Please make sure it is in good and usable condition and has been cleaned.

You can register for the swap by visiting the Hockey Association social media on Instagram at Shelburne.wolves, on Facebook at SMHA Wolves Hockey, or by e-mail at kevinhillsmha@outlook.com.

You can bring your equipment to the arena the day of the event. If you can’t make it the day of the swap, you can drop off equipment at the arena on Monday, August 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or Monday, August 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tags will be provided on the day of the event so you can fill out the size and desired cost, if any.

The event will take place at the Shelburne arena – Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, on Saturday, September 10.

The sale and swap will start at 9:00 a.m. and go until noon.

Main Street Family Dental will be on site at the arena on the day of the swap hosting a custom mouthguard clinic. The cost is $10, with all proceeds being donated back to Shelburne Minor Hockey Association.

This is a great opportunity to save some money for the upcoming season as well as to get rid of the old equipment your child has out-grown.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin Community Foundation grants $13,000 in funding to local charities

By Paula Brown Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has provided four local organizations, who are helping the community’s most vulnerable residents, with funding through their Dufferin ...

Beyond the Gate French restaurant celebrates five years in Shelburne

By Paula Brown When Freddie Chartier opened his restaurant Beyond the Gate, his goal was to feed the best food to Shelburne, now five years ...

Hockey night raises $86K for Headwaters hospital

By James Matthews Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon added a fair chunk of change to the coffers at the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. A group of ...

Future of HMF Concert Series being assessed after poor turnout

By Paula Brown The Rotary Club of Shelburne says they’ll be revaluating plans for future Heritage Music Festival (HMF) events following “disappointing attendance” at HMF ...

Shelburne Fall Fair returns Sept. 17

By Paula Brown With the end of summer quickly approaching, the Shelburne Fall Fair is set to make a return next month after a two-year ...

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur making return

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After a two-year hiatus local literary event Authors in the Hills of Mulmur is making a return, ...

DeMarco’s Caffe opens in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For 14 years Rose De Marco has had the vision of opening her own café, and now ...

Annual Backpack Project raising donations to help kids

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER While the summer is yet to be over the start of a new school year is not ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support