Sports

Mansfield trailing Creemore by one game in NDBL Junior championship series

August 25, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs are one game back in their best-of-five North Dufferin Baseball League championship series with the Creemore Padres.

Game four of the series was supposed to get underway in Creemore on Monday, August 22, but rain forced a postponement of the game.

The Padres are leading the series 2-1, after winning game one, 7-3, then following up with a 3-0 win in game two.

The Cubs were back in the series on August 18, when they pulled off an 11-6 win in game three.

Mansfield took an early lead in the game going ahead 6-0 in the second inning.

Solid Cubs defensive work in the third inning stopped Creemore from getting on base.

Mansfield was up by seven when Bryce Cameron hit to the right field fence to drive in a run.

The big moment of the game was in the third when pitcher, Aidan Pain hit a grand slam home run to bring in four runs and make it a 10-0 game.

Creemore challenged big time in the fourth inning when they got the bats moving and brought in six runs.

The Padres followed up with a solid sixth inning bringing in two more runs to make it a 10-8 game.

Jake Armstrong batted in the final run of the night in the bottom of the sixth.

The game was called when low light levels made it too difficult for the umpire to call the balls crossing the plates.

The Cubs had the bases loaded and one out when the game was called, but they got the 11-8 win to keep the series alive.

Note: Just before press time the Free Press learned that the series ended on Tuesday night in Mansfield when the Padres won the championship with an 11-10 win in game four. A full game report will be in the next edition of the Free Press.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin Community Foundation grants $13,000 in funding to local charities

By Paula Brown Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has provided four local organizations, who are helping the community’s most vulnerable residents, with funding through their Dufferin ...

Beyond the Gate French restaurant celebrates five years in Shelburne

By Paula Brown When Freddie Chartier opened his restaurant Beyond the Gate, his goal was to feed the best food to Shelburne, now five years ...

Hockey night raises $86K for Headwaters hospital

By James Matthews Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon added a fair chunk of change to the coffers at the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. A group of ...

Future of HMF Concert Series being assessed after poor turnout

By Paula Brown The Rotary Club of Shelburne says they’ll be revaluating plans for future Heritage Music Festival (HMF) events following “disappointing attendance” at HMF ...

Shelburne Fall Fair returns Sept. 17

By Paula Brown With the end of summer quickly approaching, the Shelburne Fall Fair is set to make a return next month after a two-year ...

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur making return

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After a two-year hiatus local literary event Authors in the Hills of Mulmur is making a return, ...

DeMarco’s Caffe opens in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For 14 years Rose De Marco has had the vision of opening her own café, and now ...

Annual Backpack Project raising donations to help kids

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER While the summer is yet to be over the start of a new school year is not ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support