Mansfield trailing Creemore by one game in NDBL Junior championship series

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs are one game back in their best-of-five North Dufferin Baseball League championship series with the Creemore Padres.

Game four of the series was supposed to get underway in Creemore on Monday, August 22, but rain forced a postponement of the game.

The Padres are leading the series 2-1, after winning game one, 7-3, then following up with a 3-0 win in game two.

The Cubs were back in the series on August 18, when they pulled off an 11-6 win in game three.

Mansfield took an early lead in the game going ahead 6-0 in the second inning.

Solid Cubs defensive work in the third inning stopped Creemore from getting on base.

Mansfield was up by seven when Bryce Cameron hit to the right field fence to drive in a run.

The big moment of the game was in the third when pitcher, Aidan Pain hit a grand slam home run to bring in four runs and make it a 10-0 game.

Creemore challenged big time in the fourth inning when they got the bats moving and brought in six runs.

The Padres followed up with a solid sixth inning bringing in two more runs to make it a 10-8 game.

Jake Armstrong batted in the final run of the night in the bottom of the sixth.

The game was called when low light levels made it too difficult for the umpire to call the balls crossing the plates.

The Cubs had the bases loaded and one out when the game was called, but they got the 11-8 win to keep the series alive.

Note: Just before press time the Free Press learned that the series ended on Tuesday night in Mansfield when the Padres won the championship with an 11-10 win in game four. A full game report will be in the next edition of the Free Press.

