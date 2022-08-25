General News

List of Shelburne candidates in upcoming municipal election finalized as nomination period closes

August 25, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

The nomination period for the upcoming fall municipal election closed as of Aug. 19, and a number of candidates are vying for a seat on Shelburne Town Council.

Wade Mills will be acclaimed as Mayor after running unopposed for a second term.

Mills was initially elected as mayor in 2018, after his opponent dropped out of the election race. Prior to his mayoral run, Mills served one term as a town councillor. In December 2021, he was voted in as the 145th Warden of Dufferin County.

Three names have been entered into the race for Deputy Mayor.

Incumbent, Steve Anderson, is seeking re-election as he runs against candidates Kuldeep Verma and Shane Hall, who has served as a council member for the 2018 term.

Twelve local residents have submitted papers to claim one of the five open council positions.

Looking to return for another term on Town council are current councillors Walter Benotto, Lindsay Wegener, Lynda Buffet, and Kyle Fegan,

Joining the race are candidates Len Guchardi, Marcus Bennett, Alethia O’Hara Stephenson, Randy Narine, Daniel Sample, Vincent Lee Sterling, James (Jim) Bates and Sophia Geddes.

The municipal election is set to take place on Oct. 24.



         

