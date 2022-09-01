Melancthon residents to hold Community Candidates Forum

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Melancthon residents will have an opportunity to bring their questions for election candidates forward in an upcoming community forum.

The forum is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Horning’s Mills Hall, located at 14 Mill Street in Horning’s Mills.

The forum is for all candidates in the 2022 election for Melancthon Council and will be moderated by Ed Crewson.

The meeting will begin with each candidates having two-minutes to introduce themselves and their platform before moving on to a public question period.

Rules for community members participating during the question period include having a brief and concise question without preamble, and asking their question to one candidate only.

“The forum is designed to allow for as many questions to be asked and answered in the limited time available,” read a public notice for the event.

Participants will be allowed to rejoin the lineup of questioners to ask another question or to re-ask the same one to another candidate.

Residents are also asked to refrain from close ended questions, but rather to ask questions that “invite a narrative”.

Organizers of the event added that the forum is not a debate or a time for argument.

To concluding the question period, each candidate will be given one-minute to give a closing remark

Candidates for Mayor

• Wayne Hannon

• Darren White

Candidates for Deputy Mayor:

• James McLean

• Margaret Mercer

Candidates for Councillor:

• Alex Banks

• Brian Dawson

• Sean Malloy

• Loretta McKellar

• David Miller

• Ralph Moore

• Bill Neilson

• Ruth Plowright

• Darcy Timmins

