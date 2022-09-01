Hiring event being held at Headwaters

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is hosting an open house style hiring event as they look to fill a number of open positions.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 20 in the back gardens of Headwaters, located at 100 Rolling Hills Dr., and will run from noon to 7 p.m. Free parking will be available for attendees in the lot at the top of the entrance to 140 Rolling Hills Dr.

The event will see representatives from each area of service across the hospital and Dufferin County Paramedic Service on site with booths set up to discuss the current employment opportunities. Headwaters has a number of casual, temporary, part-time and full-time positions posted in various areas of service including nursing, administrative, laboratory, finance, pharmacy, housekeeping, and food services.

Individuals who are interested and have the qualifications for a position will have an opportunity to participate in an on-the-spot interview with the human resources and leadership teams.

Leaders from six of the hospital’s volunteer programs will be in attendance to provide information on volunteering opportunities.

“We are grateful to each member of our team for their dedication and service and hope this event will help us find more people who share in our commitment to providing the best care possible to our patients, families, and caregivers,” said Jack Hutchison, vice president of people and culture.

A guided tour of the campus will also be available at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. with Friendship Garden’s coordinator, Lynn Sinclair-Smith, who can be met outside the hospital’s cafeteria entrance. The event has some fun festivities planned for the day including draws and prizes.

Headwaters noted that individuals successful in obtaining a position are entitled to benefits including; a defined benefits pension plan; extended health care and dental care for full-time employees; free employee assistance program, which provides confidential counselling services; life and disability insurance; education subsidies; and more.

For more information on career opportunities at Headwaters visit, www.headwatershealth.ca/join-our-teams.

