Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team announces new executive director

September 1, 2022

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Hills of Headwaters Collaborative (HOHC) Ontario Health Team (OHT) has welcomed a new executive director.

In a Aug. 30 press release it was announced that Tracy Coffin would be joining the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative as the organization’s new executive director.

“I am excited to join Hills of Headwaters Collaborative OHT,” said Coffin. “This is a tremendous opportunity to realize the benefits of working together to positively impact health care in this community.”

Coffin, through her new role, will be working to advance the HOHC’s system transformation strategy, and will report to the HOHC’s Anchor Council co-chairs. She will also be working closely with the collaborative’s partners to improve the health care journey of Dufferin-Caledon’s community members.

“Tracy brings a wealth of experience leading large scale programs and change initiatives in health care settings. Her extensive knowledge of strategy and organizational development will be welcome as we expand our work,” said Lianne Barbour, executive director for Dufferin Area Family Health Team and co-chair for Hills of Headwaters Collaborative.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Tracy to help shape the future of HOHC OHT. She has demonstrated her ability to engage partners and community members to achieve ambitious goals in her past roles,” said Jack Hutchison, Headwaters Health Care Centre vice president of people and culture and Hills of Headwaters Collaborative co-chair. “Her enthusiasm, passion, and collaborative approach will energize existing projects and support the transformational change we are working toward.”

Coffin will step into her new position effective Sept. 6

