Shelburne driver charged with impaired driving

September 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged a driver with impaired operation yesterday in the Town

of Shelburne.

On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 89 in near Shelburne. A Dufferin OPP officer located the vehicle at Main Street and Greenwood Street in Shelburne and initiated a traffic stop. The officer investigated the traffic complaint and was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Sharon MAGUIRE, 50-year-old, from Grey Highlands has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Adult Novice Driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in November of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for seven days. These charges have not been proven in court.

“The Dufferin OPP would like to thank members of the public for communicating traffic complaints such as this. You contribute to saving lives by removing impaired drivers from our roads,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy, or end the life of another person and leave countless people heartbroken.”

