Basketball referees needed for games across the region

September 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

As the sport of basketball is growing at all levels across Ontario as well as the rest of the country, the need for referees to officiate games is also growing.

There is a need for more referees in Dufferin and Wellington County as well as in the Guelph area.

The Guelph Board of Approved Basketball Officials (GBABO) which also covers Dufferin is searching for new basketball officials for the upcoming 2022 / 23 season that gets underway in September.

Refereeing experience is not required as there is a training program in place that teaches newcomers the rules and nuances of the game. The on-court training program is tutored by experience officials in conjunction with regularly scheduled meetings for all referees. Practical training is the focus of these sessions.

Learning opportunities, equipment, rule books, expectations and other important areas are all fully covered in the sessions.

The GBABO usually covers over 2,000 games each season, so there is a lot of opportunity to be involved.

Several referees have retired from the GBABO due to age or employment transfers. The GBABO officiates at games from house league, through high school, and up to the university level as well as other divisions.

All are welcome to become part of the program. The only requirement is a candidate must be at least 14 and enthusiastic about learning the referee side of the sport.

The first meeting of the season will take place on September 12, at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes High School on Westmount Rd., in Guelph. If you are interested in learning more or would like to be a part of the program, contact Rusty Lovelock at 519-821-3013 or by email at rusto@rogers.com.

Readers Comments (0)