Record checks have moved online, walk-ins no longer accepted

September 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP would like to remind the public that record checks have moved online as of June 2022. Local police are still receiving many walk-ins at the Dufferin detachment and ask that residents utilize the online service.

The new process will allow those living in OPP-policed communities to submit requests for police record checks at opp.ca/recordchecks.

“On average, the OPP completes 140,000 police record checks every year. We are so pleased to launch the new online system, which will significantly streamline the application process for both our members and the public. Moving police record checks online allows the OPP to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Deputy Commissioner Chris Harkins, Field Operations.

The online application process will allow members of the public to apply quickly, easily and securely for:

• Criminal Record Check (CRC)

• Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check (CRJMC)

• Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC)

• OPP Non-Parent Custody Check (LE213)

Payment will be collected electronically as part of the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.

The fees for record checks remain unchanged:

• Record checks: $41.00

• Fingerprints: $90.00

• Volunteer checks: free

Readers Comments (0)