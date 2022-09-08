Shelburne Cricket Club hosts final championship game

The Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) season came down to a single championship game on Saturday (Sept. 3), when the Knights and the Warriors battled it out for the championship trophy.

“Today is the 28th match of the season,” explained Shelburne Cricket Club president, Ahsen Siddiqui. “This is the final game of the league. We are now over 100 members in the SCC. This year we had one new team and two new girl’s teams – the Angels and Valkyries.”

While the SCC season has come to a close, the Club is putting together a new team, called the Shelburne Stars, comprised of players from all four SCC teams, who will now compete against other teams in Ontario.

The final championship day started off with closing ceremonies and was largely attended by members of the community.

The championship final game got underway at 2:30 p.m.

The Knights won the toss and elected to bat in the final game.

They put up a total of 104 runs on the board. The Warriors followed with the loss of five wickets to secure the 2022 SCC title.

Marlon Robinson was named “man of the match.”

At the end of the SCC house league season, the best 30 players were selected from the pool of the three teams based on stats and performance through the season. These players were divided into two teams – the Shelburne Morning Stars and the Shelburne North Stars, and played in a Stars Tri-Series Championship trophy game.

The first game of the tri-series took place on Sunday (Sept. 4) with the North Stars coming out on top.

The top 11 players from this pool will play against different cities through September and October.

