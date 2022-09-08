North Carruthers Division adds one team to Junior C schedule

Written By Brian Lockhart

The start of the 2022 / 23 hockey season is fast approaching and teams are putting together the line-up for this year’s roster.

In local Junior C hockey, the Alliston Hornets have already played one exhibition pre-season tournament game and will be on the ice again on Sept. 9 to play an exhibition game against the Penetang Kings. The Stayner Siskins have two upcoming exhibition games against Caledon and Walkerton, on Sept. 9 and 10.

The North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League has expanded to include nine teams this season.

The Innisfil Spartans will be on the schedule this year. The Spartans will be a new entry in the North Carruthers line-up and will be a welcome addition as they are in a central location and won’t have huge travel distance for most teams when it comes to playing away games.

The rest of the line-up in this year’s schedule are returning teams from last season.

In addition to the Hornets, the Huntsville Otters, Penetang Kings, Midland Flyers, Orillia Terriers, Caledon Golden Hawks, Stayner Siskins, and Schomberg Cougars, will all compete on the ice this season.

The Stayner Siskins are the defending League champions. They went to the Schmalz Cup provincial tournament last season but were unable to advance to the final. The Schmalz Cup winner was decided in tournament style play last season after the regular season was disrupted due to pandemic restrictions and caused the scheduled to be extended to fit in games and make sure the final standings were appropriate.

The Lakeshore Canadiens came out on top and claimed the provincial championship.

The regular season schedule for the North Carruthers Division of the PJHL has not yet been finalized.

