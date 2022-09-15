Kyle Fegan seeking re-election to council

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Incumbent Shelburne Councillor Kyle Fegan looks to continue on council for another term as he contends for one of five open council positions in the upcoming municipal election.

“Stepping up to the council role gave me an opportunity to give more and more the last four years. I’ve enjoyed feeling part of the growth of this town and helping to voice the community’s voices at what direction they want the town to go,” said Fegan. “Part of the reason I’m running again is that feeling of assisting and directing the town in the direction that the community wants it to grow.”

Fegan has been a resident of Shelburne for over 13 years and moved to the area with his wife, a local, to set down roots and establish a place to raise a family. An advertising designer by trade, Fegan owns and operates a local advertising agency called Impact Kreative. In 2018, he opened the Impact Martial Arts, a judo dojo that later expanded to incorporated karate and kickboxing.

On a volunteer basis, Fegan has participated in the local Polar Plunge for Special Olympics each year and helped organize the 2022 golf tournament for Special Olympics that raised over $42,000. He also was a leader in having ALS recognized annually in the town.

The 2018 to 2022 term marked Fegan’s first-time serving as a council member.

As he runs for re-election, Fegan said one of his main focuses in his campaign will be maintaining fiscal responsibility from council.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure issues that we’ve had as well as a lot of financial issues and one of the things that I really want to focus on, and what I think we’ve done a good job for these last four years, is being fiscally responsible,” said Fegan. “We’ve got to make sure that although we are spending outrageous amounts of money on infrastructure, such as the wastewater treatment plant and the new water tower, that these things are absolutely essential to have in order to accommodate the growth our town is experiencing.”

“I want to make sure the town stays on track so that it never comes down to a point where we run out of money,” added Fegan.

On top of fiscal responsibility, Fegan said as an artist he is looking to continue developing projects through committee work connected to the town’s arts, culture, and history.

He noted past projects such as the Heritage Committee’s Back Lane Plaque Program and expanding the town’s historical address plaque initiative as well as the Arts and Culture Committee’s Art in the Park event scheduled for 2023 and the reopening the Town Hall Gallery.

If elected, Fegan said he would like to see the next term of councillors reiterate their strategic priorities and maintain a vision for the town’s future.

“The most important thing is for us to realize, whoever’s at that table, that you can’t just think of today, you’ve got to plan for tomorrow and you have to plan for when you’re not at that table because eventually we’re not going to be there,” said Fegan.

In the lead up to the election, Fegan plans to campaign through attending a number of local events. Residents interested in speaking with Fegan about his campaign can contact him via email at kyle@impactkreative.com.

The municipal election is set to take place on Oct. 24.

Readers Comments (0)