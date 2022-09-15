Police recover stolen vehicle and charge three people sleeping inside

September 15, 2022

Dufferin OPP have charged three individuals and recovered a stolen vehicle involved in a stolen vehicle investigation.

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP attended a call for three people sleeping inside a vehicle parked in a parking lot on Broadway in the Town of Orangeville, on Sept. 8, at approximately 9:45 a.m. The caller was concerned for the health and wellness of the three individuals.

Officers located the vehicle and were led into a stolen vehicle investigation. The individuals inside the vehicle attempted to mislead the officers by falsely identifying themselves.

As a result of the investigation the following charges were laid.

Vikramjeet SINGH, 23-year-old from Georgetown was charged with:

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to comply with undertaking

Karanbir SINGH, 26-year-old from Brampton was charged with:

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Gurmeet SINGH, 24-year-old of no fixed address was charged with:

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

The accused persons and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at later date in November 2022, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court

