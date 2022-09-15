Current & Past Articles » Police news

Multiple charges laid during Dufferin OPP’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Blitz

September 15, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP with the assistance of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Finance laid 56 charges and issued 30 warnings during a commercial motor vehicle safety inspection blitz. 

The safety inspection took place Sept. 8. Qualified officers set up an inspection station in the area of Highway 10 and Highway 89, to ensure safe operation by commercial motor vehicles (CMV) and other vehicles, as well. The goal of the campaign was to promote the safety of all road users throughout Dufferin Detachment area and reduce the frequency and severity of incidents involving Commercial Motor Vehicles, including a reduction in fatalities, injuries and property damage resulting from these incidents.

In addition to the above totals, the Ministry of Finance inspected 40 trucks for fuel tax evasion. Of those trucks, four were also inspected for compliance with the International Fuel Tax Agreement (I.F.T.A.) provisions of the Fuel Tax Act.

One charge was initiated for “Motor vehicle – coloured fuel in tank” contrary to section 5 (3) of the Fuel Tax Act.



         

