Charges laid for impaired operation and failing to remain at the scene of collision

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP recently laid multiple charges on a driver for failing to remain at the scene of a in Orangeville.

Officers from Dufferin OPP responded to multiple complaints of a vehicle that was driving erratically and collided with another vehicle on Sept. 12 at approximately 5:45 p.m. The driver failed to remain at the scene of the collision and fled the scene. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and were led into an impaired operation investigation. As a result, Michael JUNGWIRTH, 51-year-old, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs, Dangerous Operation, Failure to stop after accident – CC, Fail to remain – HTA, Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in November 2022, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days. These charges have not been proven

in court.

