North Dufferin Baseball League Senior champion series tied at two

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The New Lowell Knights and Bolton Brewers went into the weekend tied at one, in the best-of-seven North Dufferin Baseball League Strother Cup senior final series.

At the end of the weekend the series was still tied after each team won one game.

Game 3 in New Lowell, on Saturday (Sept. 10), saw both teams plate a run in the first inning.

The Brewers took a lead in the second inning scoring two runs on a home run by Drew Volkey – his third home run of

the series.

Knight’s batter, Steve Baldry, hit a solo run homer in the second.

The Brewers managed to stay ahead 4-2 by the sixth inning.

In the sixth inning, the Knights scored two to tie the game. In the seventh, with a runner on base, a sacrifice bunt and smart base running, they moved a man to third base.

A sacrifice fly to centre field by Todd Patton brought in a runner for the walk-off win.

Game 4 of the series got underway on Sunday (Sept. 11) in Bolton.

The Brewers were leading 5-1 after

three innings.

Bolton scored two runs in the fourth, another two in the fifth, and three runs in the sixth to take an 8-5 lead.

The Knights mustered three runs in the top for the seventh to tie the game, but the Brewers had a huge comeback when Volkey hit a two-run home run to right field for a walk-off win for Bolton.

Victor Moguel was on the mound for the Brewers for all seven innings.

Kurt Roy pitched three innings for the Knights. Nic Guthrie, the young 16-year-old, was called in for an inning and gave up two runs, walked four, and struck out two.

The championship series is now tied

at two.

Game five is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 14), in Bolton with a 7:30 p.m. start.

Game six, will take place on Saturday (Sept. 17) in New Lowell at 1:00 p.m.

If necessary, game seven is slated for Sunday (Sept. 17), in New Lowell.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

