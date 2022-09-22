Len Guchardi running for Shelburne council again following narrow loss

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Falling short of a spot on the last term of Shelburne Town Council by four votes, long-time resident Len Guchardi is back in the municipal election running and says council can do better.

“The priorities of the community are taking a backseat to the priorities of the corporation. Council tends to put the corporation ahead of the community, at least this last term has, and it’s time to get focuses back on the people in the community,” said Guchardi on his decision to re-run for a councillor position.

A long-time resident of Shelburne, Guchardi recently retired from a 22-year career in education at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS). A graduate of Queen’s University, his first career was in broadcast production and included 15 years working in Toronto radio and television.

An avid volunteer within the community, Guchardi has worked on an ongoing basis with the Shelburne Food Bank, BIA, Special Olympics, Dufferin Child and Family Services, the Town of Shelburne’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and on the board for the Northern Dufferin Agricultural Community Taskforce (NDACT).

Speaking with the Free Press, Guchardi said his campaign platform would be focusing on similar issues to his fellow election candidates, including infrastructure, recreation, accessibility, transit, housing, and diversity.

“At the end of the day, we’re all going to be parroting each other, but I think the difference is I have always conducted myself as a person of integrity above reproach, and everybody that knows me, knows I keep my word,” said Guchardi. “I believe in the end; they all need to be addressed at some time.”

If elected to council, Guchardi said one of his first priorities will be addressing accessibility in the community.

“The storefronts on the downtown core are not accessible because the concrete step and stair, yet we’ve planned to spend that money on revitalization of parks and making the place look pretty,” said Guchardi.

Another of his priorities he said will be expanding local transit.

“The town is certainly spread out more. The north and south, they’re so far apart and now we’re going so far east and they’ve got a subdivision off the west. It makes it tough to get around and bring the community together,” said Guchardi.

As part of his campaign, he has also promised if elected, he will donate 30 per cent of his council pay cheque to the local food bank.

Guchardi is one of twelve candidates in the local municipal election running for a spot on the five open councillor seats.

“My focus has always been on this community and making Shelburne a better place to be for everybody,” said Guchardi. “Being born and raised here, I have a very unique perspective and long-term vision for the town that doesn’t end with the election cycle.”

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.

