Dufferin OPP seize guns and drugs with search warrant

September 22, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP seized a quantity of cocaine and charged two individuals with drug related charges as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Dufferin County.

On Sept. 14, 2022, members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of both the Nottawasaga (CSCU) and Caledon (CSCU), Central Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region Canine Services executed two search warrants, one in the Town of Bolton and the other in Adjala-Tosorontio. In addition to the warrants, an individual identified as a suspect in the investigation was arrested in the Town of Orangeville by the Central Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU).

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

• Cocaine

• $50,000 Canadian Currency (approximately)

• Loaded .22 calibre rifle with a loaded magazine

• Ammunition

• Vacuum sealer with bags

• Scale and packaging materials

• 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 (approx. value $70,000) – seized as proceeds of crime

In addition to the seizure, two people were charged with the following offences.

Corey BYER, 38-year-old, from Bolton has been charged with:

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – over $5000

Ryan CROFT, 39-year-old from Adjala-Tosorontio has been charged with:

• Careless storage of firearm

• Unauthorized possession of firearm

• Possession of proceeds obtained by crime – over $5000

Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in November 2022, to answer to their charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Readers Comments (0)