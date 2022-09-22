Senior NDBL championship series down to one game

September 22, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League championship is down to one game to determine this year’s Strother Cup champions after the New Lowell Knights won game six of the series with the Bolton Brewers, and forced game seven to decide a winner.

The final game was scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 18, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

It was a one-two line up for this year’s championship series. The Knights finished the regular season in first place with a 21-3 record.

The Brewers were right behind them in second place with a 17-6-1 record for the season.

New Lowell knocked out the Creemore Padres and the Midland Mariners in the first and second rounds of playoffs to earn the right to advance to the championship round.

Bolton dispatched the Barrie Angels and Ivy Rangers in their path to the final series.

The final series got underway on Saturday, August 27, with New Lowell taking the first game 4-3.

Moving to Bolton for game two, the series was tied when the Brewers left the diamond with a 9-5 win.

New Lowell was again in the lead after winning 5-4 in game three at their home diamond.

Bolton tied it up again in game four with another home venue win at North Hill Park.

The Brewers took a lead after a low scoring mid-week game on September 14, that gave Bolton a 2-1 win.

New Lowell stopped the Brewer’s chancing of winning the series in game six, by blanking the Brewers 10-0 on September 17, in New Lowell, making the series tied at six, and forcing game seven to decide the winner.

With Sunday’s postponement, the final game will now take place on Saturday, September 24, in New Lowell.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 1:00 p.m.

The long term weather forecast for that day shows zero chance of rain, so fans are hoping the weatherman is right on the mark.

