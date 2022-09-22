Shelburne Cricket Club hosts trophy weekend

September 22, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) has wrapped up its house league play for the season, but the Club continues to compete with other centres as long as the weather holds out.

The SCC created a new team, the Shelburne All-Stars, out of top players from its house league and played a trophy match – the Shel-Bram Cup – against the Brampton Strikers at KTH Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“We have 80 players registered in our house league,” explained Club president, Ahsen Siddiqui. “We played the season from May 28 to September 9. From the league we selected the top 28 players, and that top 28 became the Shelburne Stars. Today, from that group, we chose 11 to play against the Brampton Strikers.”

The Strikers are a top team playing in Division One cricket.

“We are still playing every Saturday and Sunday,” Ahsen said. “We are hoping to bring some more new teams and we’ve had offers to play in some other cities like King City, Brantford, Hamilton, and Mississauga.”

The trophy match was a T25 match.

Getting underway at 2:30 p.m., the Stars won the toss to start the game and team captain Ahsen Siddiqui elected to bat.

The Stars made a total of 181 runs on the board. Samir Patel, made the highest score.

The Strikers came to bat but were not able to hold wickets. The whole team was out in 97 runs.

Rick Ramchand was declared ‘man of the match’ with a brilliant bowling performance.

This was the Stars first win against another city.

Shelburne Councillor, Lynda Buffet, was there to present the winning trophy.

The plan now is to make the Shel-Bram Cup an annual event.

