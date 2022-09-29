Local musician releases new single ‘Good in Goodbye’

September 29, 2022

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne-based country-pop singer Jessica Sole is tuning up to releasing her newest single “Good in Goodbye” tomorrow (Sept. 30).

“This song is so much fun and we really dove into the pop side of the country music genre. I haven’t really put anything out that’s this pop yet, so I’m super excited and hope that people like it and think it’s fun,” Sole told the Free Press.

Inspired by a friend’s relationship breaking up, “Good in Goodbye” explores the concept of going through a good break up.

“A friend of mine called me one day and told me the guy she was seeing broke up with her. The bad news was that he didn’t make her hate him when he left, but that he gave her the good in goodbye,” explained Sole.

In her singing and song writing, Sole draws on influences from artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, and Miranda Lambert.

“I feel like going through heartbreak feels so lonely and isolating, but I hope that the song helps people who listen to it to remember that it’s also very universal,” said Sole. “I always hope that listeners will take what they can and need from my lyrics and find their own stories in the music so they can relate to it in their own way.”

Sole grew up just outside of Tottenham, Ont. and in 2020 received a Bachelors Degree in Music from Humber College.

She released her debut EP Think of Us earlier this year, which garnered over 150,000 global streams and landed in two top 40 hits on SiriusXM. In July she released her single “In the Name of Tequila”. “Good in Goodbye” is the second single from her upcoming follow up EP, which is set to release sometime in early 2023.

“Good in Goodbye” will be available on all streaming platforms tomorrow (Sept. 30).

