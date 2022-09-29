Current & Past Articles » General News

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society fundraising with lottery

September 29, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new province-wide lottery from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is helping to raise much-needed funds for animals in their care. 

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society launched the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery on Monday (Sept. 26), their first-ever province-wide 50/50 lottery. 

“We are excited to launch the Ontario SPCA Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. This is a new approach to raising funds for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, which has been helping animals since 1873,” said Dawn Lyons, manager for the Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “This is a rewarding and ‘pawsitive’ way for people across the province to make a real difference in the lives of animals who need our help – just by purchasing a ticket you’ve helped an animal, and you might just hit the jackpots, too.” 

Funds raised through the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will help provide urgent care and shelter for homeless animals at the Ontario SPCA’s 12 animal centres as well as support animals across the province through their SPCA’s spay/neuter programs, animal transfers, pet food distribution and humane education. 

The draw for the 50/50 lottery grand prize will take place on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., with a guaranteed prize of $6,500. Those who purchase their tickets early will be entered into the Early Bird Draws set for Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, with $500 in winnings up for grabs.

The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20 and 200 tickets for $40. 

To learn more and to buy tickets for the Draws for Paws lottery visit www.ontariospcalottery.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

CDDHS hosts annual Terry Fox run for cancer research

Written By Brian Lockhart Hundreds of students from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) took part in the school’s annual Terry Fox run on Friday ...

Headwaters hospital’s annual gala raises over $400,000

Written By Sam Odrowski The local hospital saw incredible success with its annual gala, generating over $400,000 for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF).  The ...

Federal government dropping COVID-19 travel restrictions

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Starting next month, travellers entering Canada will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or be ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support