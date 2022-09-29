Pair charged with stealing a vehicle, illegal drugs seized

September 29, 2022

Dufferin OPP recently charged two individuals and recovered a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday (Sept. 27) at approximately 7:25 a.m., officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle on Main Street in Shelburne.

Officers located the vehicle and were led into a stolen vehicle investigation with two suspects at the scene. One individual attempted to mislead the officers by falsely identifying themselves. Officers seized a quantity of illegal drugs from one of the accused.

As a result of the investigation the following charges were laid.

Nicole QUARESMA, 29-year-old from Collingwood was charged with:

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000

• Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Fail of comply with probation order

The accused was held for a bail hearing scheduled for September 28, 2022.

Christina CURRIE, 39-year-old from Collingwood was charged with:

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in December 2022, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

