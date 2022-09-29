Drugs and stolen property seized, three people charged

September 29, 2022

Dufferin OPP seized a quantity of drugs, recovered stolen property, and charged three individuals as a result of an ongoing investigation in Dufferin County.

On Sept. 22, members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of Caledon (CSCU), and Central Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at an address in the Town of Mount Forest. Officers recovered property stolen from a Dufferin County address, A stolen trailer full of power tools valued at $15,000, a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash. In addition to the seizure three individuals were arrested and charged with multiple offences.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

• Legend tandem axle enclosed trailer (value $15,000)

• Power tools

• A quantity of Methamphetamine

• Psilocybin

• Ecstasy pills

• Cash

• Cellphone

• Scale and packaging materials

In addition to the seizure, three people were charged with the following offences.

Michael ADDLEY, 40-year-old, from Mount Forest has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000 (two counts)

• Possession of property obtained from crime – under $5000

• Possession of proceeds obtained by crime – under $5000

• Possession for purpose of trafficking – (Methamphetamine)

• Possession for purpose of trafficking – (Ecstasy)

• Possession for purpose of trafficking – (Psilocybin)

Samantha PLOUFFE-VACHON, 31-year-old from Mount Forest has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000

• Possession of property obtained from crime – under $5000

• Possession for purpose of trafficking – (Methamphetamine)

• Possession for purpose of trafficking – (Psilocybin)

Jessica WAUN, 39-year-old from Mount Forest has been charged with Breach

of Recognizance

All three accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph at a future date in November 2022, to answer to their charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

