New Lowell Knights claim NDBL senior championship

September 29, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The New Lowell Knights have claimed the North Dufferin Baseball League 2022 senior championship Strother Cup with a 3-2 win over the Bolton Braves in game seven of their best-of-seven championship series.

The Knights and Brewers finished the regular season as the top two teams setting up the championship series to be a real battle.

The final game remained scoreless until the third inning when the Knights plated a run. The Brewers answered with a run in the top of the fourth to make it a tie game.

In the sixth inning the Knights scored two runs to move into the lead. In a last-ditch effort, the Brewers mustered a single run with two out in the seventh inning to make it a 3-2 game.

The game ended with a strike-out and one runner left on base.

In the final game, Bolton had 12 hits including three singles from Chris Fafalios and Amin Juorez, two singles from Mike Wallace and John Hutchinson, and hits from Carson Burns and Carter Burnside.

New Lowell’s Steve Bowman hit two singles while teammates Tanner Zeggil, Sean Connor, Jake Nicholson, and Chris Greer singled. Kurt Roy hit a double, which brought in the two runs for the Knights in the sixth frame.

Toeing the rubber for the Brewers, Victor Moguel pitched five innings, allowed two runs on five hits, walked two, and struck out seven batters.

Veteran pitcher, Steve Bladry, was give the nod again for the Knights and over his six innings, he gave up two runs on 11 hits, walked to, and struck out three.

For his outstanding pitching performances in the series and playoffs, Baldry was named the Most Valuable Player. He received the Paul Carruthers Memorial Award presented by League treasurer,

Dan Gowan.

