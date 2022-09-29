Shelburne Curling Club getting ready for new season

September 29, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Preparations are underway at the Shelburne Curling Club for the upcoming season.

After the pandemic fueled shut-down of 2021 and reduced play last season, the Club is excited to be returning to a full program of leagues and bonspiels.

For interested players, there are options for every age group and skill level on the ice sheets.

For youth in the area, Bantam and Junior curling is being offered with several leagues throughout the week providing different opportunities for curlers to take part in friendly competition and enjoy social time with neighbours and friends.

If you are new to the sport, there are open leagues where individuals can sign up and be placed on a team. There are also leagues where entry is done as a team and it stays together for the entire season.

“The first night of league play, if all goes as planned, will be Oct. 31,” explained club board member, Ken Brett. “Before that, we will have some introductory to curling practice nights, the week before. We have lots of room for new members. We also want to expand the Bantam and Junior program. We also want to let people know about the stick curling. It’s a good way to get out of the house a couple of times a week, have some fun and socialize.”

If you think you may have trouble playing the game due to knee or back issues, there is ‘stick’ curling. Instead of crouching for a traditional delivery of the curling stone, a stick is used from a standing position to send the stone down the ice.

Registration day at the Shelburne Curling Club this year will take place this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will also be ‘learn to curl’ sessions during the week of Oct. 24.

You can find out more by visiting the Club’s website at shelburnecurlingclub.ca or by e-mailing info@shelburnecurlingclub.ca.

Readers Comments (0)