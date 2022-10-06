Missing man found deceased

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 34-year-old man who was recently reported missing has been found deceased.

In an update issued last Thursday (Sept. 29) Dufferin OPP said the man, identified as Richard Monk, was found deceased in a wooded area in Melancthon Township.

“No foul play is suspected, and the death is believed to be non-suspicious,” said officials.

An autopsy will be held in the near future, police said.

Monk was reported missing by family members, who were concerned for his well-being, and was last seen in Shelburne on Sept. 22.

Dufferin OPP offered their thanks to the public and the media for their assistance in the search and shared their sympathies to those close to Monk.

“Our deepest condolences to Richard’s family and friends,” said Dufferin OPP.

Anyone affected by Monk’s death and who wishes to speak to victim services can do so by calling Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

