Current & Past Articles » Headline News

Missing man found deceased

October 6, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 34-year-old man who was recently reported missing has been found deceased. 

In an update issued last Thursday (Sept. 29) Dufferin OPP said the man, identified as Richard Monk, was found deceased in a wooded area in Melancthon Township. 

“No foul play is suspected, and the death is believed to be non-suspicious,” said officials. 

An autopsy will be held in the near future, police said. 

Monk was reported missing by family members, who were concerned for his well-being, and was last seen in Shelburne on Sept. 22.

Dufferin OPP offered their thanks to the public and the media for their assistance in the search and shared their sympathies to those close to Monk. 

“Our deepest condolences to Richard’s family and friends,” said Dufferin OPP. 

Anyone affected by Monk’s death and who wishes to speak to victim services can do so by calling Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Missing man found deceased

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 34-year-old man who was recently reported missing has been found deceased.  In an update issued last ...

Shelburne Cricket Club host several weekend games

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) is finishing off the season and getting in the final few games while the weather is ...

All candidates meeting held at local legion

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Parks and Recreation, road safety, health services, a waste water plant, council attendance and fiscal responsibility were ...

CDDHS hosts annual Terry Fox run for cancer research

Written By Brian Lockhart Hundreds of students from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) took part in the school’s annual Terry Fox run on Friday ...

Headwaters hospital’s annual gala raises over $400,000

Written By Sam Odrowski The local hospital saw incredible success with its annual gala, generating over $400,000 for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF).  The ...

Federal government dropping COVID-19 travel restrictions

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Starting next month, travellers entering Canada will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or be ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support