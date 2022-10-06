Lindsay Wegener vying for re-election

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With her first term on Shelburne Town Council coming to an end, Lindsay Wegener is looking to continue ‘being the voice for the people’ as she runs for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

Wegener is among the 12 candidates, including four incumbent councillors, vying for one of the five open seats for the next term of Shelburne Town Council.

Having sat on council for the last four years, Wegener said she chose to re-run for a councillor position to see the conclusion of a number of projects started by the interim council.

“I sat down and thought about what I still wanted to see happen in the Town of Shelburne and about my time on council and figured that the possibility was there that I wasn’t yet done,” explained Wegener. “We didn’t expect COVID to hit, obviously nobody did, and I felt that kind of robbed my current term a little bit. It seems like now; we’re finally getting to the end game of some of the ideas and projects we put into place in 2019. For me we’re not done yet and I want to see those ideas and projects we started, finished.”

Wegener has been a resident of Shelburne for nearly 20 years, and still resides in the first home she purchased with her husband in the community.

Over the years, she’s been actively involved in the community including as a board member for the Fall Fair, a member on both the Street Festival and Canada Day Committees, a leader for the local Girl Guides, a former Kinette, and organizing the Junior Schooners Minor Softball. Most recently, through council, she’s sat as the vice-chair of the CDRC Board and vice-chair of the Heritage Committee.

A veterinary technician by trade, Wegener worked at the Headwaters Veterinary Hospital before opening her local dog grooming business, Spaw-Fect Grooming.

Speaking with the Free Press on her campaign, Wegener said her platform focus is on continuing to be “the voice for the people”.

“It’s my hope that the community has seen that when they’ve had concerns and questions, I’ve paid attention and brought those questions to council and have stood up for what we need in the town,” said Wegener. “What I’ve also tried to do is provide information back to the community.”

In her campaign, Wegener is also concentrating on parks and recreation including projects such as trails and outdoor winter activities.

“Parks and rec are so important to a growing community and physical activity, even if it’s just minimal, is so important for every single member of this community with regards to their overall health and mental health as well,” said Wegener.

When asked why she believes the community should vote for her in the upcoming election, Wegener said, “Over the term of four years, they [the community] may not have always agreed with my decisions, but what I would hop is they take note of my effort and dedication. It’s my hope my actions have spoken louder than any word could.”

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.

