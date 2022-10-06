Deputy mayor candidates asking for your vote in municipal election

October 6, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The 2022 municipal election is less than three weeks away, and current incumbents are going head-to-head in the running to be Deputy Mayor for the next term of Shelburne Town Council.

Steve Anderson

For incumbent deputy mayor, Steve Anderson the decision to run again in the upcoming municipal election was an

easy choice.

“I’m very proud of the work that has been accomplished in the last four years, particularly of the work we’ve done as council and of the leadership I’ve been able to show in a number of different initiatives that have served to improve our community,” said Anderson about his decision to re-run. “Despite the successes we’ve had, there’s much more to be done. We can certainly build upon the great work that has been started and I want to be there.”

Anderson has been a council member on Shelburne Town Council for the last five years. He began his political career when he was appointed to council in 2017, following the passing of councillor Tom Egan. Anderson has served as deputy mayor throughout the 2018 to 2022 term.

During his time on council, he has served on the CDRC Board of Management, Shelburne’s first Anti-Discrimination taskforce, and the DEI Committee. At the County level, he also sits on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee as well as the Tourism Committee.

Anderson is a practicing litigation lawyer and has worked for the TTC for over 17 years.

In his campaign for re-election, one of the issues that Anderson is addressing on his platform is recreation; specifically creating a community hub with a covered pool, walking track, and YMCA programming.

“As I’ve gone door-to-door, people have really embraced us and the comments have been that this is what our growing community needs,” said Anderson. “I feel very confident that if we take a strategic and prudent approach this is something that we can make happen, whether it’s through developers to help offset the capital costs or bringing in the YMCA to assist with the operating costs.”

Another one of Anderson’s focuses is local health care services, including an after-hours walk-in clinic and x-ray machine.

“I think this would help address some of the bottleneck that we have here in town when it comes to accessing family doctors. I’ve been hearing from resident from across the community, the challenge of securing a family doctor and unfortunately, we have a small pool of family doctors and we’re a growing community.”

Anderson is also looking to address the town’s need for a bypass.

“We’ve seen for far too long the damping effect on our infrastructure, particularly our roads, the impact on local businesses in the downtown core and certainly safety issues that we see by having the number of trucks rumbling down our satreets,”

he said.

When asked how council and the community could benefit from his re-election, Anderson said, “A steady hand and leadership with proven results is how council and the community will ultimately benefit. Sustained and proven leadership as we continue to grow and experience challenges.”

Shane Hall

After four years as a councillor on Shelburne Town Council, Shane Hall says he is looking to give the community a greater voice at the county level, as he runs in the upcoming municipal election

“I started looking a little bit deeper into what role, if any, I would attempt to play on the next council. Everybody on council, with the exception of the mayor, pretty much has all the same tasks, even the deputy mayor – the difference though is the deputy mayor also holds a seat on County Council,” explained Hall. “There’s additional committees that take place at County and that’s really where I think the next step for me started forming, and making certain Shelburne had a voice at the county level.”

One of the key items of focus for Hall at the county level are projects such as a future bypass for Shelburne.

“While the bypass is certainly something that the province has the main stake in, Shelburne doesn’t have [an ability to do] anymore than what we’ve done, which is expressing the need. You need the cooperation of the neighboring municipalities, whether that be Amaranth or Melancthon, in determining the best route, but that’s at the county level,” said Hall.

Another focus is bridging the gap of transparency from the county to

the municipality.

“We as a municipality, virtually never hear anything that comes out of county,” said Hall. “I think we’ve come a long way in the open and transparent type of activity from a municipality perspective over the previous term, but I don’t see that same thing taking place from the county to the municipality.

Hall’s campaign for deputy mayor is also deeply rooted in fiscal responsibility, as the town prepares for the cost of a new sewage treatment plant.

“We need to find the proper way in which we can actually fund it because it’s going to push us right to our borrowing limits. It will be the largest level of investment the town has ever seen in its entirety,” said Hall. “It really comes down to wants and needs and making certain that every taxpayer dollar is being spent in the wisest way.”

Hall has been a resident of Shelburne for over 35 years. He attended the University of St. Catherine where he studied both accounting and economics. For 25 years Hall has worked ay KTH Manufacturing in Shelburne and currently holds the position of facility president.

He has been an avid volunteer with local sport teams including as an assistant coach and trainer and had volunteered with a number of the local service clubs.

When asked why the community should vote for him in the election, Hall said, “If you’re wanting to have your voices heard at a higher level, I’m there to do that. If you’re wanting a high level of scrutiny on the overall tax dollars that are being spent, that is what I intend to do.”

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.

