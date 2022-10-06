Extend roadway

October 6, 2022 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Seeing the article about putting an advance green light at the entrance into the new shopping plaza east of town on Hwy 89, I think another great idea would be to extend the roadway across the front of the Foodland store right over to Hwy 24.

Make that into a right turn only exit (North bound) and a right turn only into the complex from Hwy 24 North.

Would also help to ease the amount of vehicles turning in at the #89/10 entrance.

TJ Stevens

Shelburne

Readers Comments (0)