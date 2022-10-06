Dan Sample running again for Shelburne Town Council

October 6, 2022

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Four years after losing the race for deputy mayor, Dan Sample is once again looking to take up a spot on Shelburne Town Council, as he runs for councillor in the upcoming municipal election.

“I was on council for the 2014 to 2018 term and I always liked it. I wanted to rerun again after that, but I got beat out by votes for deputy mayor. I just want to stay on to improve the town,” said Sample about his decision to run for election.

A long-time resident of Dufferin County, Sample moved to the Shelburne community in 2012 with his family. He retired from Honda of Canada Mfg. after 30 years of employment and currently works at Miedemas Auto Sales in Mono.

Deeply involved in the community, Sample has also served as an executive board member and coach for the Shelburne Soccer Club, Minor Baseball, and Curling Club, as well as volunteering with the scouts and local legion.

He has also sat as chair on a number of local committees including the Shelburne Fest, Street Festival, Home Town Hero’s, Heritage Music Festival, Easter Extravaganza and Fiddle Parade.

He currently sits on the Shelburn’s Police Services Board.

As he runs in the 2022 Shelburne Council election, one of the focuses of Sample’s campaign is parks and recreation; specifically, improvements to the town’s baseball, soccer and cricket fields.

“We need to bring the [fields] back up to draw in other communities to come and play on our fields so we have a better income coming in from our field rentals. It’s not always local, we need to have fields be a drop off for other towns to come into to see and use, and I’ve yet to see that happen for Shelburne,” said Sample. “We’ve got a younger population coming in so parks and rec has to be a draw for us to improve on.”

Another one of Sample’s focuses is the revitalization of the downtown core and re-examining the BIA boundaries to aid in the improvements.

“The BIA boundaries are just the downtown structures so that eliminates all of the outside business from donating into the BIA to improve the downtown core. With all the commercial property going around town, you have these areas that have been built up and drawing people in and away from the downtown. It’s a big thing to keep a town presence of a downtown core,” said Sample.

Sample is among twelve candidates vying for the five open councillor seats on Shelburne Town Council this election.

When asked what council is missing that he can provide if elected, Sample said, “Being out there, available for the town. I’m involved in a lot of stuff in this town and people know me, and they know I’m always going to be out involved with what’s going on. People know I can get stuff done.”

Residents interested in speaking with Sample about his campaign can contact him by email at dan.sample.ds@gmail.com or by phone at 705-333-2482.

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.

