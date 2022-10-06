Musical production Matilda Jr. engages local youth

Written By By Marie Hoy-Kenny

After a challenging couple of years learning to adjust to life amidst the COVID pandemic, arts in the community is finally back. Local theatre group, L.P Stage Productions Inc., have cast youth from Shelburne and Dundalk in Matilda Jr., their latest musical production, based on the delightful dark comedy by Roald Dahl. The production’s cast of actors range from three to eighteen years of age.

The cast and crew are hard at work getting ready for the show, dedicating hours of time each week to prepare a professional and high-quality musical for their audience and they’re having a great deal of fun doing it.

According to one of the play group’s founders and directors, Alison Port, “I think the kids are having a great time. They are learning valuable skills in singing, dancing, and acting. We focus on team building and supporting each other. We have hard-working kids, who are learning new things about the value of a team in making a show come together.”

For many of the cast members, this is their first show, or their first involvement with the arts since covid began. Many children were eager to be involved and are thrilled to have something to look forward to and to be excited about.

“The arts are more important than ever now because of the last two years. They have always been a big part of my life, growing up. I come from a big singing, acting, and dancing family, and although I didn’t pursue it, it remained very important to me and has been to my two daughters, who are actively involved in the arts now,” said Port.

The non-profit group L.P Stage Productions Inc. has done 26 musicals since starting in 2010 and have inspired many of their cast members to pursue post-secondary courses and careers in the arts.

Port praises the arts for how beneficial they can be in developing a young person’s social skills, self-esteem, and public speaking skills.

She says that “art, music, drama, and dance have been proven to be therapeutic for people. Those exact things are what got everyone through the lockdowns, and yet the arts were the last things to finally get the green light to open back up.”

Port is hoping that the local communities can come out and support the youth by attending one of the performances, stating that “it has been tough trying to start over, but I feel everyone is ready to move on with life.”

Several schools in the area have purchased tickets and their students will be attending the production as a field trip, which will be an exciting excursion and many of the children’s first school trip.

Matilda Jr. is set to run from November 18th-27th in Shelburne.

